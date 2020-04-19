A selection of new Adult Mystery books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Gone With The Whisker,” by Laurie Cass.
“Al Dente’s Inferno,” by Stephanie Cole.
“Death With A Dark Red Rose,” by Julia Buckley.
“Pies Before Guys,” by Kirsten Weiss.
“Who’s Dead, Doc?” by J. M. Griffin.
“Dressed Up 4 Murder,” by J. C. Eaton.
“Here Comes The Body,” by Maria DiRico.
“Murder Makes Scents,” by Christin Brecher.
Denise Flusche
Librarian