A selection of new large print has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Acceptable Risk,” by Lynette Eason.
“The Librarian Of Boone’s Hollow,” by Kim Sawyer.
“Planted With A Purpose,” by T. D. Jakes.
“Tucker,” by Emily March.
“The Falcon Always Wings Twice,” by Donna Andrews.
“They Came To Kill Me,” by William & J. A. Johnstone.
“Relative Silence,” by Carrie Parks.
“Two Reasons To Run,” by Colleen Coble.
Denise Flusche, Librarian