A selection of new large print has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“Acceptable Risk,” by Lynette Eason.

“The Librarian Of Boone’s Hollow,” by Kim Sawyer.

“Planted With A Purpose,” by T. D. Jakes.

“Tucker,” by Emily March.

“The Falcon Always Wings Twice,” by Donna Andrews.

“They Came To Kill Me,” by William & J. A. Johnstone.

“Relative Silence,” by Carrie Parks.

“Two Reasons To Run,” by Colleen Coble.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

denise.flusche@lawtonok.gov