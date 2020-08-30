A selection of new Juvenile picture books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Secret Agent,” by Kimberly & James Dean.
“Daniel’s First Day Of School,” by Alexandra Schwartz.
“More Pies!” by Robert Munsch & Michael Martchenko
“I Love My Teacher,” by Giles Andreae & Emma Dodd.
“Raven And The Loon,” by Rachel and Sean Qitsualik-Tinsley & Kim Smith.
“13 Stories About Harris,” by Amy Schwartz.
“Knowing The Name Of A Bird,” by Jane Yolen & Jori van der Linde.
“Jack At The Zoo,” by Mac Barnett & Greg Pizzoli.
Denise Flusche,Librarian