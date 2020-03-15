A selection of new Juvenile picture books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“A Girl Like Me,” by Angela Johnson & Nina Crews.
“Twinkle Thinks Pink,” by Katharine Holabird & Sarah Warburton
“Miriam At The River,” by Jane Yolen & Khoa Le.
“Straw,” by Amy Rosenthal & Scott Magoon.
“Bonnie & Ben Rhyme Again,” by Mem Fox & Judy Horacek.
“Agent Lion,” by David Soman & Jacky Davis.
“The Big Island Race,” by Meredith Rusu & Jen Oxley.
And for St. Patrick’s Day--
“Elmo’s Lucky Day,” by Andrea Posner-Sanchez & Joe Mathieu.
Denise Flusche, Librarian