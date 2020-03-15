A selection of new Juvenile picture books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“A Girl Like Me,” by Angela Johnson & Nina Crews.

“Twinkle Thinks Pink,” by Katharine Holabird & Sarah Warburton

“Miriam At The River,” by Jane Yolen & Khoa Le.

“Straw,” by Amy Rosenthal & Scott Magoon.

“Bonnie & Ben Rhyme Again,” by Mem Fox & Judy Horacek.

“Agent Lion,” by David Soman & Jacky Davis.

“The Big Island Race,” by Meredith Rusu & Jen Oxley.

And for St. Patrick’s Day--

“Elmo’s Lucky Day,” by Andrea Posner-Sanchez & Joe Mathieu.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

dflusche@lawtonok.gov

Recommended for you