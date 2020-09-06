A selection of new Adult Fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Royal,” by Danielle Steel.
“No Offense,” by Meg Cabot.
“The Jackal,” by J. R. Ward.
“Someone To Romance,” by Mary Balogh.
“Cat Me If You Can,” by Miranda James.
“The Way Of Love,” by Tracie Peterson.
“Ghost Ups Her Game,” by Carolyn Hart.
“Chaos,” by Iris Johansen.
Denise Flusche,Librarian