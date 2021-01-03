A selection of new Adult Romance books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“All Scot And Bothered,” by Kerrigan Byrne.
“Beauty Tempts The Beast,” by Loraine Heath.
“Second Chance With His Army Doc,” by Charlotte Hawkes.
“Tail For Two,” by Mara Wells.
“Her Night With The Duke,” by Diana Quincy.
“This Time Next Year,” by Sophie Cousens.
“Love And A Little White Lie,” by Tammy Gray.
“Lone Star Heiress,” by Winnie Griggs [bound with] “The Runaway Bride,” by Noelle Marchand.
Denise Flusche, Librarian