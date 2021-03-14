A selection of new Mystery books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Irish Parade Murder,” by Leslie Meier.
“When No One Is Watching,” by Alyssa Cole.
“The Searcher,” by Tana French.
“Standoff,” by Patricia Bradley.
“Home Before Dark,” by Riley Sager.
“The Deep, Deep Snow,” by Brian Freeman.
“The Power Couple,” by Alex Berenson.
“A Simple Murder,” by Linda Castillo.
Denise Flusche, Librarian