A selection of new Juvenile Picture books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“The ABCs Of What I Can Be,” by Caitlin McDonagh.
“Lia & Luis: Who Has More?” by Ana Crespo & Giovana Medeiros.
“Undercover Princess,” by Sascha Paladino.
“Time To Shine,” by Jessica Young & Marie Vanderbemden.
“Daniel And The Firefighters,” by Alexandra Schwartz.
“Alex’s Good Fortune,” by Benson Shum.
“I Wish I Were A Superhero,” by Sarah Paul & Tara Lehning.
“The Great Bunk Bed Battle,” by Tina Kugler.
Denise Flusche, Librarian