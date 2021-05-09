A selection of new health books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“The Bipolar Disorder Survival Guide,” by David Miklowitz.
“The Lupus Book,” by Daniel Wallace.
“Mayo Clinic On Digestive Health.”
“Mayo Clinic On Alzheimer’s Disease And Other Dementias.”
“Mayo Clinic Guide To Fibromyalgia,” by Andy Abril & Barbara Bruce.
“Mayo Clinic Guide To Arthritis,” by Lynne Peterson.
“How To Be A Patient,” by Sana Goldberg.
“Whole Again,” by Jackson MacKenzie.
Denise Flusche, Librarian