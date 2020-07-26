A selection of new Juvenile Board books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“The Constitution For Babies.”

“Dancing Day,” by Katharine Holabird & Helen Craig.

“Baby’s First United States.”

“Up Cat, Down Cat,” by Steve Light.

“Bellies,” by Katrine Crow.

“Sun Is A Peach,” by Sara Cassidy & Josée Bisaillon.

“Baby Shark And The Family Orchestra.”

“Old Mother Hubbard,” by Jane Cabrera.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

dflusche@lawtonok.gov

