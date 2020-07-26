A selection of new Juvenile Board books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“The Constitution For Babies.”
“Dancing Day,” by Katharine Holabird & Helen Craig.
“Baby’s First United States.”
“Up Cat, Down Cat,” by Steve Light.
“Bellies,” by Katrine Crow.
“Sun Is A Peach,” by Sara Cassidy & Josée Bisaillon.
“Baby Shark And The Family Orchestra.”
“Old Mother Hubbard,” by Jane Cabrera.
Denise Flusche, Librarian