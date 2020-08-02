A selection of new Adult mystery books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”

You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.

“Death By Auction,” by Alexis Morgan.

“Hawke’s Fury,” by Reavis Wortham.

“Killer Chardonnay,” by Kate Lansing.

“Southern Sass And A Crispy Corpse,” by Kate Young.

“A Fatal Fiction,” by Kaitlyn Dunnett.

“Bite Club,” by Laurien Berenson.

“Kindness Goes Unpunished,” by Craig Johnson.

“Elevator Pitch,” by Linwood Barclay.

Denise Flusche, Librarian

dflusche@lawtonok.gov

