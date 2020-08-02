A selection of new Adult mystery books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Death By Auction,” by Alexis Morgan.
“Hawke’s Fury,” by Reavis Wortham.
“Killer Chardonnay,” by Kate Lansing.
“Southern Sass And A Crispy Corpse,” by Kate Young.
“A Fatal Fiction,” by Kaitlyn Dunnett.
“Bite Club,” by Laurien Berenson.
“Kindness Goes Unpunished,” by Craig Johnson.
“Elevator Pitch,” by Linwood Barclay.
Denise Flusche, Librarian