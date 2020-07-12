A selection of new Juvenile books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Smart George,” by Jules Feiffer.
“Hoax For Hire,” by Laura Martin.
“Mya’s Strategy To Save The World,” by Tanya Kyi.
“Me And Sam-Sam Handle The Apocalypse,” by Susan Vaught.
“A Place To Belong,” by Cynthia Kadohata.
“The Puppy Prince,” by Melody Mews & Ellen Stubbings.
“Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” by Sanja Rescek.
“Silver Meadows Summer,” by Emma Otheguy.
Denise Flusche,Librarian