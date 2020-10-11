A selection of new Juvenile books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“I Can Be Anything,” by Jerry Spinelli & Jimmy Liao.
“Graystripe’s Vow,” by Erin Hunter.
“Curious George And The Summer Games,” by Monica Perez.
“Peppa Pig And The Day Of Giving Thanks.”
“The Hanukkah Magic Of Nate Gadol,” by Arthur Levine & Kevin Hawkes.
“I Love School,” by Tracey Corderoy & Tim Warnes.
“Mulan And The Dragon Race,” by Kathy McCullough [bound with] “A Song For Cinderella,” by Bill Scollon.
“The Fire Dog Challenge,” by Meredith Rusu.
Denise Flusche, Librarian