A selection of new Juvenile Board books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Shake My Sillies Out,” by Raffi & Maple Lam.
“I Am Strong,” by Brad Meltzer & Chris Eliopoulos.
“Grover,” by Andrea Posner-Sanchez.
“Find Spot At The Stadium,” by Eric Hill.
“How Do I Feel?”
“Dr. Seuss’s School Things,” by Dr. Seuss & Tom Brannon.
“The Count,” by Andrea Posner-Sanchez.
“A Little Book About Opposites,” by Leo Lionni & Jan Gerardi.
Denise Flusche, Librarian