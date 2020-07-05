A selection of new Adult Large Print books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“A Beautiful Arrangement,” by Beth Wiseman.
“Homefront Heroines,” by Johnnie Alexander, Amanda Barratt, Lauralee Bliss, & Rita Gerlach.
“All The Things I Should Have Known,” by Tiffany Warren.
“Deadly Diaries,” by C. E. Waterman.
“Promised,” by Leah Garriott.
“Bullets Don’t Argue,” by William & J. A. Johnstone.
“Seven Letters,” by Joseph Monninger.
“The Survival Of Margaret Thomas,” by Del Howison.
Denise Flusche, Librarian