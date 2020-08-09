A selection of new Adult Sci-fi & Fantasy books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“The Andromeda Evolution,” by Daniel H. Wilson.
“Chaos Reigning,” by Jessie Mihalik.
“Marque Of Caine,” by Charles Gannon.
“The Serpent Sea,” by Martha Wells.
“Until The End,” by Juno Rushdan.
“War,” by Michelle West.
“Battle Luna,” Travis Taylor … [et al.].
“The Extinction Agenda,” by Michael Laurence.
Denise Flusche, Librarian