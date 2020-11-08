A selection of new adult non-fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection,” by the Kitchens of Martha Stewart.
“Before And After,” by Judy Christie & Lisa Wingate.
“Hell In The Heartland,” by Jax Miller.
“Columbus And The Crisis Of The West,” by Robert Royal.
“Doesn’t Hurt To Ask,” by Trey Gowdy.
“A History Of The Bible,” by J. Barton.
“A Convenient Death,” by Alana Goodman & Daniel Halper.
“5-Minute Stress Relief,” by Elena Welsh.
Denise Flusche,Librarian