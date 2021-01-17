A selection of new Young Adult Fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Rebel,” by Marie Lu.
“Gut Check,” by Eric Kester.
“Tell,” by Nora McClintock.
“Crown Of Coral And Pearl,” by Mara Rutherford.
“The Grey Sisters,” by Jo Treggiari.
“Fright Night,” by Maren Stoffels.
“Heart Sister,” by Michael Stewart.
“Descendant Of The Crane,” by Joan He.
Denise Flusche, Librarian