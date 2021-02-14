A selection of new Adult Romance and Valentine Day books for kids has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“Marrying Matthew,” by Kelly Long.
“Wolf Creek Father,” by Penny Richards [bound with]
“Wooing The Schoolmarm,” by Dorothy Clark.
“Spun Out,” by Lorelei James.
“To Steal A Heart,” by Jen Turano.
And Valentine’s Day Books for the Kids:
“Tiny T. Rex And The Perfect Valentine,” by Jonathan Stutzman & Jay Fleck.
“My Baby Loves Valentine’s Day,” by Jabari Asim & Tara Whitaker.
“Night Night, Valentine,” by Amy Parker & Virginia Allyn.
“Happy Valentine’s Day,” by Annie Auerbach.
Denise Flusche, Librarian