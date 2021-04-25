A selection of new Adult non-fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“How Science Points To God,” by Gerard M. Verschuuren.
“Winning The War In Your Mind,” by Craig Groeschel.
“Relationship Goals,” by Michael Todd & Eric Stanford.
“Skinnytaste Meal Prep,” by Gina Homolka & Heather Jones.
“The Family Tree Guide To DNA Testing And Genetic Genealogy,” by Blaine Bettinger.
“Roadside Geology Of Oklahoma,” by Neil Suneson.
“Teach Yourself Visually Chromebook,” by Guy Hart-Davis.
“How To Feel Good And How Not To,” by John-Mark Miravalle.
Denise Flusche, Librarian