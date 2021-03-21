A selection of new Juvenile Fiction books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“I Can Make This Promise,” by Christine Day.
“Ice Cream And Sweet Dreams,” by Coco Simon.
“Cog,” by Greg van Eekhout.
“Home Is Where The Heart Is,” by Cam Higgins & Ariel Landy.
“The Little Bookroom,” by Eleanor Farjeon & Edward Ardizzone.
“Sprite’s Secret,” by Tracey West & Xavier Bonet.
“Herd You Loud And Clear,” by Cam Higgins & Ariel Landy.
“Knock Out,” by K.A. Holt.
Denise Flusche, Librarian