A selection of new adult mystery readers books has arrived at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. To reserve a book, visit the library website at www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library, then click on “your account.”
You will need a library card and a PIN to reserve books. Books also may be reserved in person or by calling the library at 581-3450, ext. 4.
“A Murder Between The Pages,” by Amy Liliard.
“Fishing For Trouble,” by Elizabeth Logan.
“Dead Before Dark,” by Wendy Staub.
“A Catered New Year’s Eve,” by Isis Crawford.
“No Questions Asked,” by Julie Moffett.
“The Right Kind Of Fool,” by Sarah Thomas.
“Death At A Country Mansion,” by Louise Innes.
“Murder At Veronica’s Diner,” by J. D. Griffo.
Denise Flusche, Librarian