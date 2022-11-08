The Arvest Foundation gave a $2,500 grant to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry. From left are: Maria Meredith, Arvest Bank Trust Officer; Lisa Marshall, volunteer; Keshonna Davis-Graham, Hungry Hearts interim director; Liz Day, Arvest Bank Human Resources Manager; Chuck Jolly, volunteer; Angela Spradlin, Arvest Bank Business Banking Manager; Barbara Hammer, volunteer; and Rebecca Zamarripa, volunteer.
The Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry will be able to continue its work providing meals and groceries to food insecure residents in Lawton thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Arvest Foundation.
“We are so grateful to be chosen by the Arvest Foundation for this donation,” said Interim Director Keshonna Davis-Graham. “It’s because of amazing community support like this that we are able to feed 200 to 300 people a day and make a difference in the fight against food insecurity.”
The gift was recently announced at the Hungry Hearts kitchen in Lawton. Arvest Bank Trust Officer Maria Meredith, Human Resources Manager Liz Day and Business Banking Manager of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma Angela Spradlin presented the check to Hungry Hearts representatives Chuck Jolly, Barbara Hammer, Rebecca Zamarripa, Lisa Marshall and Keshonna Davis-Graham.
“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to ensure the mission of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry can continue,” Spradlin said. “This organization completely ran by volunteers provides an essential resource for our elderly, homeless and veteran population. We are happy to play a small part in helping put a stop to the pain of hunger.”