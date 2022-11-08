Hungry Hearts donation

The Arvest Foundation gave a $2,500 grant to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry. From left are: Maria Meredith, Arvest Bank Trust Officer; Lisa Marshall, volunteer; Keshonna Davis-Graham, Hungry Hearts interim director; Liz Day, Arvest Bank Human Resources Manager; Chuck Jolly, volunteer; Angela Spradlin, Arvest Bank Business Banking Manager; Barbara Hammer, volunteer; and Rebecca Zamarripa, volunteer.

 Courtes photo

The Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry will be able to continue its work providing meals and groceries to food insecure residents in Lawton thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Arvest Foundation.

“We are so grateful to be chosen by the Arvest Foundation for this donation,” said Interim Director Keshonna Davis-Graham. “It’s because of amazing community support like this that we are able to feed 200 to 300 people a day and make a difference in the fight against food insecurity.”