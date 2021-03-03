Cameron University will showcase the work of senior art major Lynndon Lambert with a special exhibition in the Sciences Complex.
A printmaker and painter, Lambert will present a gallery talk at 3 p.m. Thursday to introduce the exhibition.
The 12 works in the exhibition, “Spirts of Nature, Oddities and Self,” reflect Lambert’s desire to capture the obscure.
“I believe that everything is connected, and thus I try to capture moments of reality and the supernatural,” Lambert said. “My work with witchcraft has helped pull me in different directions: tarot cards, spirits, goddesses, nature, auras, and emotions.”
In both prints and paintings, Lambert uses bright colors to bring different aspects of what we tend to hide into the forefront, adding that, “It is easy to hide what we don’t want the world to see by darkening ourselves and projecting what we think the world should view outwards. This is what I try to highlight in my works.”
Born in Norman and raised in Houston, Texas, Lambert returned to Oklahoma to follow a family tradition of attending Cameron University, originally enrolling as a biology major. Lambert’s grandmother, Nancy Anderson, was influential in Lambert’s change of major to art. Anderson is well-known in the Lawton Fort Sill arts community, as she served as the executive director of the Leslie Powell Foundation for many years.
The recipient of a McMahon Scholarship, Lambert is pursuing a Bachelor of Art degree and will graduate in May.