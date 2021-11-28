Lawton Arts for All will hold its 25th annual gala Thursday and their second virtual gala since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
The show will be hosted by Chance Harmon and Emily South, and will be broadcast on METV Channel 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and on KSWO beginning at 10:35 p.m. Dec. 5.
In addition to being broadcast on local television, the gala will also be streamed on the Lawton Arts for All YouTube channel.
Albert Rivas, one of the coordinators for the Lawton Arts for All gala, said that the experience of hosting the event virtually last year has helped them to better prepare for the show this year.
“We’re definitely much more sure of ourselves,” Rivas said. “We’ve learned how to streamline the process, and this year, the sponsors are already aware what they’re sponsoring is a virtual gala.”
The theme for this year’s gala is “The Show Must Go On – Take Two.” It’s a continuation of last year’s theme and focuses on arts education funding for children and young adults in Lawton.
Bobbi Matchette, the executive director of Arts for All, said that arts education is essential for Lawton.
“Funds from the Gala provide the stimulus for our children to learn creative thinking, to develop imagination, and to deal with the abstract, “Matchette said. “Those are the very things that lead to invention and give a community a sense of spirit and cohesiveness.”
All funds raised through the gala go to the six constituent art groups that make up Arts for All. Those groups are Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, SW Oklahoma Opera Guild, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society, Lawton-Ft. Sill Art Council, and Lawton Pro Musica.
The virtual gala will include interviews with local artists, as well as several live auction segments, and several silent auction items.
Some of the items being auctioned are artwork by local artist Greg Erway, a “Night on the Town” package that includes Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra and Lawton Community Theatre tickets and a $200 EZ Go Gas Card.
The event is especially important this year because of the long period of inactivity local artists have had due to the ongoing pandemic. Albert Rivas explained what makes art funding so important in the wake of COVID.
“You can imagine that with local theatres and local artists not being able to have people in the seats, they’re not making any money.” Rivas said.
Rivas also talked about how the arts impact the local community, and the local economy.
“If it weren’t for the arts, Lawton would have nothing.” Rivas said. “Local artists provide reasons for people to get out, and to enjoy their time here.”