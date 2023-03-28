Arts for All has revealed the T-shirt design for the 2023 Arts for All Festival, which features a mosaic by artist Jenny Perry. From left are Arts for All Festival committee members Taylor Larson, Katherine Liontas Warren and Joe Diaz.
Perry, a mosaic artist from Frederick, is the Featured Artist for the 2023 Arts for All Festival. The 2023 Arts for All Festival T-shirt features Perry’s “Bluebird of Happiness” mosaic, which shows a bluebird perched on a paintbrush soaring through a clear blue sky. Etched above the mosaic is “Take Flight With The Arts.”
“Jenny’s mosaic ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ is absolutely perfect for this year’s festival,” said Festival Chairman Ronda Norrell. “Jenny has been a longtime artist at our festival, and her piece represents how we feel about this year’s festival, which is incandescently happy.”
Festival T-shirts are on sale for $20 and $25 for 3XL and 4XL. T-shirts may be purchased in advance by calling the Arts for All office at 580-248-5384. T-shirts will be available for purchase during the festival.
The annual Arts for All Festival is scheduled May 12-14 at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton.
The Arts for All Festival is one of three fundraising events Arts for All hosts to raise money for its member groups, which includes the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society and Lawton Pro Musica.
A full schedule of the festival will be available closer to date. For more information about Arts for All can be found at lawtonartsforall.org.