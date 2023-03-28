Arts for All T-shirts

Arts for All has revealed the T-shirt design for the 2023 Arts for All Festival, which features a mosaic by artist Jenny Perry. From left are Arts for All Festival committee members Taylor Larson, Katherine Liontas Warren and Joe Diaz.

 Courtesy photo

Perry, a mosaic artist from Frederick, is the Featured Artist for the 2023 Arts for All Festival. The 2023 Arts for All Festival T-shirt features Perry’s “Bluebird of Happiness” mosaic, which shows a bluebird perched on a paintbrush soaring through a clear blue sky. Etched above the mosaic is “Take Flight With The Arts.”

