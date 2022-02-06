Arts for All invites Southwest Oklahomans to break bread with some of the people creating art in their community at the annual State of the Arts Luncheon on Feb. 18.
The luncheon will begin at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd Street. Tickets are $25 per person.
The event is the yearly kick-off for Arts For All’s major fundraising period, but beyond that, it’s also a chance for community members to come together and talk about what the arts mean to them, according to Bobbi Matchette, the chair of the organization.
“We invite people to talk about how art and culture has touched their lives, and what it means to them and to their community,” Matchette said.
Apart from the lunch, the event also will include a keynote speech from David Stringer, publisher of The Lawton Constitution.
Stringer will talk about the ways in which The Constitution, and the news media in general, have an inextricable link to each other.
Stringer said that he believes the support provided by collectives and organizations like Arts For All are essential not just to the artists working in a community, but to community as a whole.
“The big thing to me is that art, no matter what kind of art it is, is a huge part of a community,” Stringer said. “How art is supported is a measure of the quality of a community.”
Last year, the luncheon was presented virtually over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the event is one of Arts For All’s major yearly fundraisers, Matchette said she hopes for a return to form this year.
“Masking and social distancing are encouraged,” Matchette said. “Of course, attendees can take off their masks to eat. It’s in a big room so there shouldn’t be much trouble distancing.”
The event usually includes an awards ceremony, which was presented by the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council when it was still operational. As Lawton Arts and Humanities is still in the process of merging with the McMahon Auditorium Authority, there will be no award ceremony this year. Matchette said she hopes to make it part of the luncheon again next year.
The luncheon is sponsored by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 355-3541 or visiting the Chamber at 302 W. Gore.