Beginning Thursday, art supporters will have multiple opportunities to view Arts for All’s virtual gala “The Show Must Go On.”
The gala will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday on MeTv and will be available for streaming afterward on Arts for All’s Facebook page at facebook.com/lawtonartsforall.
Additionally, for those without access to MeTv or Facebook, the gala will re-air on KSWO at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday.
The gala will include performances from local arts groups, testimonials from artists about the Lawton arts community and an auction, the proceeds from which will benefit Arts for All’s member groups.
This year’s auction will run from the day the gala airs through Dec. 13. Anyone interested in bidding on items can visit stallingsauction.hibid.com to view the auction items. The items will also be available for viewing at the Leslie Powell Gallery the week following the premiere.
This year’s auction includes a night of dinner, drinks and entertainment for 12 at the “Trophy Room” with catering provided by Silver Spoon, an original painting by Katherine Liontas-Warren, a Mural by the Shaw Brothers and more.
For more information, please visit lawtonartsforall.org/gala.