After two long years the Arts for All Festival is back.
Artists from across the state, and across the country, have traveled to Lawton to sell their work today and Saturday in Shepler Park.
The festival’s return has been a lot of work, but the members of Arts for All are excited for its return, according to the group’s Executive Director Bobbi Matchette.
“After two years we are really grateful and thankful that we can do it. It’s very clear that the public has been missing it, too. I’ve received a number of calls from people letting me know how glad they are the festival is back,” Matchette said.
The festival is a massive group effort, Matchette said, and would not be possible without the group’s member organizations, volunteers, the planning committee and dozens of others throughout the community.
“I have an excellent committee, they’re real go-getters, and they’ve been working hard together to present something wonderful to the community,” Matchette said.
Not only is the festival’s return a boon for the community, but for the artists whose livelihoods depend on sales at festivals like Arts for All, it represents a return to a kind of normalcy that was upended by a global pandemic.
Karen Bridges has been bringing her jewelry to the festival for over a decade. On Thursday, Bridges was among the early birds getting a head start at setting up her tent in the park.
She and her husband have been making jewelry for over 20 years. While she didn’t grow up with any artistic aspirations, seeing a woman with a silver spoon bracelet many years ago ignited a curiosity in her.
“That was the spark,” Bridges said. “I started taking silver smithing classes and we just got really into making jewelry.”
The couple makes the four-hour journey from Amarillo, Texas, to Lawton each year for the festival. The last two years have been hard for them.
“It was terrible in 2020. Usually, we do about 30 shows a year, I think we did five that year. But it’s coming back now and that’s great,” Bridges said. “This is such a great show and everyone here is very nice.”
The Arts for All Festival kicks-off at 4 p.m. today and continues through Sunday.