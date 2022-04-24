After two years on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lawton Arts for All Festival, one of the biggest yearly events in the city, will next month.
For Jenny Perry, an artist from Frederick who’s been presenting her work at the festival since 2002, it’s been two years of gathering material.
“I’ve been making a lot more art than I used to,” Perry said. “I’ve got a lot of stuff to present.”
Perry mainly works in glass mosaics, and that’s been most of what she’s presented and sold at the festival for the last 20 years. Perry retired from her job with the U.S. Postal Service four years ago, and between that and the pandemic, Perry has found a lot of time to create.
When it comes to showing the work she does, Perry has a lot of love for Lawton’s Arts for All Festival.
“It’s my favorite art show,” Perry said. “The volunteers are so helpful and friendly, and they give us breakfast on Sunday. It’s kindness and hospitality beyond any other art show I’ve done.”
Because of that hospitality, more than anything, Perry has not missed a festival, rain or shine. By her recollection, a lot of the times she’s attended, as is typical of Oklahoma in early May, it’s been more rain than shine.
“A few years, it rained so much, we had to pick up our whole tent, and all the art inside, and move it to higher ground,” Perry said. “The whole floor of the tent flooded.”
For its return this year, though it’s still two weeks out, Ronda Norrell, the chair of the Arts for All Festival committee, is predicting great weather. In fact, she’s trying her best to will it into existence.
“Every time I talk to people about the festival, I tell them, it’s going to be perfect,” Norrell said. “It’s going to be 80 degrees and sunny.”
Norrell was the chair of the committee for several years, before serving as Arts for All president from 2019 to 2020. She said she went back to chairing the committee because, to her, the event is hugely important to the City of Lawton.
“We think it’s time, and that people are so ready for it to come back,” Norrell said. “I think Lawton needs it.”
Changes made to festival
The festival will look a bit different than it did when it was last held in 2019. One of the biggest changes is the inclusion of an indoor space, the Lawton Farmers Market at 77 Southwest 4th.
The space will serve as the new Harmony Garden, formerly called the Wine Garden, and as a second performance space, with live music presented throughout each of the festival days.
Bobbi Matchette, president of Arts for All, said that the indoor space will allow the festival to continue later into the evening than previous years.
“We have lights in the building, where in previous years we didn’t,” Matchette said. “So, the festival will continue a little after dark.”
The Farmers Market also will open at its regular time on the weekend of the Arts for All festival, and will be held outside, across the street from the building.
Alcohol sales
Another big change for this year’s festival is alcohol sales. In years past, Arts for All hired outside vendors to sell alcohol. This year, the sales will be handled by volunteers from the organization, a change that will bring in considerable funds for Arts for All, Matchette said.
“With us selling wine and beer ourselves, we’ll be able to see that money come back to us, where previously we would’ve hired someone else to do it.”
But the biggest change of all this year is the long hiatus. Members of the organization and local artists have been waiting for the event to return for two years. With its return, Perry, and returning artists like her, get back something they look forward to every year.
“I’m looking forward to seeing all the people again,” Perry said. “It’s going to be wonderful to see all their smiling faces again.”