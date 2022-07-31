Arts for All Gala 2022

Arts for All is proud to announce the return of its annual, in-person gala scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.

The gala will feature an evening of silent and live auctions, entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. This year’s theme is “Reunited and it Feels So Good,” based on the song by Peaches & Herb. The gala’s theme is 1970s-inspired and the evening’s dress is anything ‘70s from disco to rock.

