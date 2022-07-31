Arts for All is proud to announce the return of its annual, in-person gala scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
The gala will feature an evening of silent and live auctions, entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. This year’s theme is “Reunited and it Feels So Good,” based on the song by Peaches & Herb. The gala’s theme is 1970s-inspired and the evening’s dress is anything ‘70s from disco to rock.
This year’s theme also celebrates the gala being in-person, according to Zoe DuRant, gala committee chair. The gala was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic.
“Over the last two years, we have been grateful to still be able to do some form of the annual gala with special thanks to our volunteers and KSWO,” DuRant said. “But we are so happy to say that we will be in person this year. The Arts for All Gala has been a magnificent stakeholder event in our community for 26 years, and has raised thousands of dollars for local arts organizations. The gala has famously been held on the first Friday in November, and we are overjoyed to finally be back where we have always been.”
The evening’s entertainment will once again be Summer Breeze, who will be performing an array of ‘70s music. The gala also will feature a special performance from Lawton Community Theatre’s own Chance Harmon, Bryson Petersen and Mikki Hankins.
Attendees can try their luck at various silent auction items along with live auction items, ranging from high-end furniture and jewelry to lavish getaways and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The live auction will be conducted by Oklahoma auctioneer Don Armes.
The Arts for All Gala is one of three fundraising events Arts for All hosts to raise money for its member groups, which includes the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society and Lawton Pro Musica.
Individual tickets for the annual Arts for All Gala are $60.
Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by contacting the Arts for All office at 580-248-5384.