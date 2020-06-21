DUNCAN — Like many nonprofits and business, the Chisholm Trail Arts Council has had to cancel planned events over the last few months. From a gallery exhibit with an opening night reception to an improv event for members, the COVID-19 has forced the council’s hand more than once. But recently, as the state slowly reopened, events have been put back on the schedule, including the ever-popular Arts Explosion youth camp.
Arts Explosion is a weeklong children’s camp held each summer that reaches over 150 kids. The age ranges vary from K-2nd grade, 3rd-5th grade up to 6th-12th grade. This year, the plan was to expand the camp’s reach even further, that is, until the pandemic began.
“Man, COVID has affected so many summer youth programs this year. But our planning committee was determined that we will provide something for these kids,” Darcy Reeves, the council’s executive director, said.
The camp’s student goal was 160, a number that has been reduced to 54, a cap that has already been reached more than 3 weeks from the camp’s kick-off. The decision to reduce the camp size was difficult, according to Reeves, but necessary to protect the health of the students and teachers.
Reducing the class size was the biggest challenge the council faced while planning this summer’s camp.
“Each group will consist of 18 students this year. Although it is very disappointing that many students won’t be able to participate in Arts Explosion, we are still excited to be able to provide something to those who are signed up,” Reeves said.
Arts Explosion has always been about the students, according to Reeves. The camp was created to help children tap into their creative sides. It has provided a unique opportunity for students to learn fine arts from working artists, exposing them to several different mediums, techniques and lessons over the years.
While lesson plans have not yet been finalized for the year, Reeves said the returning teachers are excited to be able to bring a little joy to a group of kids who have had so much instability thrust upon them over the last few months.
“They are as excited to teach art to those kids as those kids are to learn about art,” Reeves said.
While Reeves is excited for Arts explosion to return, even if it is in a reduced capacity, she will miss the closing reception.
“My favorite times with Arts Explosion is the last night of the week when all of the families come to the reception and see ALL of the art work on display. Unfortunately, we won’t be hosting that this year. But we are going to encourage students to enter some of their Arts Explosion masterpieces in our August art exhibit which is the kickoff to our new year,” Reeves said.
“We have a strong board of directors and a community that stands behind us and supports us through good and bad times. We look forward to brighter days, and we know that ART will always have something to do with that,” Reeves said.
Arts Explosion will take place July 13-17 in Duncan at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. Arts Explosion is a project of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council, a nonprofit organization that serves Duncan and the surrounding communities.