Entries for the Arts and Entertainment calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to: The Lawton Constitution, The Beat Desk, 102 SW 3rd St., Lawton, OK 73501, email styles@swoknews.com or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
VERITABLE POTPOURRI
Altus Pop Expo, noon-6 p.m. today, The Wind and Stone, 14683 State Highway 44A, north of Altus near Quartz Mountain State Park. Tickets $10. 301-6214.
Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas weekly mountain bike rides, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Saturday, starting in downtown Medicine Park.
Artist Circle, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, The Art Center, 1701 NW Ferris, by the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council. Free and open to artists, but call 695-2981 to attend. Facebook: Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council.
Carden Family Circus, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Stephens County Fair and Expo Center, 1618 S. 13th, Duncan. General admission tickets $20 for adults, $10 for children, $40 for family packs. spectacularcircus.com.
Instruments Transformed III, winners and auction party, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Free admission. Instruments on display at the gallery through Friday. Fundraiser for Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra. 531-5043.
Two Hearts Pet Adoption, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Animal Shelter, 2104 SW 6th. 581-3219.
Kids Arts and Crafts Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 1701 NW Ferris. For elementary-age children. Free. 585-7073 or Facebook: Lawton Fort Sill Art Council.
Making Something New, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 1701 NW Ferris. For youth ages 7-12. Sponsored by Lawton Fort Sill Art Council and Women United For Action. Free. 585-7073.
Gourd Workshop by John Hernandez, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and March 8, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. $90 for museum members, $100 for non-members. Registration by calling 581-3460.
Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department BBQ Fundraiser, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, at Flower Mound School, 2805 SE Flower Mound Road. Donations accepted. Facebook: Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department. 585-7215.
Frederick Fantastic Oyster Fry, 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Prather Brown Elementary School Cafeteria, 211 S. 13th, Frederick. Arts and Crafts Show 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in Frederick Middle School gymnasium immediately north of cafeteria. Advance tickets for dinner $20 from Chamber of Commerce; $25 day of the event. 335-2126 or www.frederickokchamber.org.
ENTER STAGE RIGHT
Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, 2 p.m. today and March 8, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat. 355-1600 or Facebook: Lawton Community Theatre.
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 2 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for students and senior citizens. By Duncan Little Theatre. duncanlittletheatre.com.
Auditions for Wait Until Dark, by Lawton Community Theatre, 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Free. 355-1600 or lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.
Night of the Thrush, Renaissance-themed murder mystery dinner theater, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Trail of Fear, 11101 E. Lee Blvd. Tickets $20 through Facebook: Lawton Improv Theater.
MEET OF THE MATTER
Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus meeting & practice, for barbershop-style singers, 7:30 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1302 SW A.
Lawton Harmony Chorus Sweet Adelines meeting & practice, women’s a cappella harmony, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore. Open to women who want to join the group. 536-3131.
International Festival Committee, 6 p.m. Tuesday, McMahon Memorial Auditorium Lobby, 801 NW Ferris. 581-3470.
Institute of the Great Plains monthly board meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. 581-3460.
FAMILY FUN
Outdoor Adventure Center, equipment rental, picnic area rentals and park rentals, 2502 Sheridan Road, Fort Sill. 355-8270.
Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area cabins, located on Fort Sill, reservations for three sizes, $65, $75 and $85, plus $10 for civilians. 442-5854.
Elmer Thomas Park & Lake Helen area, 6 a.m-11 p.m. seven days a week. Free. 501 NW Ferris. Fitness trail, disc golf course, fishing, prairie dog watching, duck feeding and children’s Playground in the Park. Pavilion rentals available. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
Greer Park, Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook. Tennis courts, disc golf, walking track and Kid’s Zone Playground. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
The Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade Dog Park, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. 7 days a week. Free. In field off West Lee Boulevard, one block east of Southwest 38th Street, behind McCoy’s Building Supply. 355-7729.
Lawton Skate Park, Monday-Friday, 3-5:30 p.m; Saturday 10 a.m.-posted time; Sunday 1 p.m.-posted time. Free. Located in lot at West Lee Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, south of large softball complex. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
LOCAL ATTRACTIONS
Tours of the Historic Mattie Beal Home, home built by Lawton pioneer family, noon-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 1006 SW 5th. Admission. Lawton Heritage Association, 678-3156.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell
Tours of Lawton and the area, rolling tour including Lawton, Wildlife Refuge, Medicine Park with one stop at the Refuge Welcome Center. 2 p.m. Thursday, $29 adult, free children 9 and under, Fort Sill grad free with adult ticket. Reservations by Tuesday. 250-4000.
Lawton: Old Lawton High Exhibit, early 20th century memorabilia of Lawton school, main hall & Archives Room, Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th. 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free. 581-3301.
Lawton: Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 701 NW Ferris. Free. Open to the public. 353-0404, http://www.comanchenation.com.
Lawton: Museum of the Great Plains and Red River Trading Post, includes historic Tingley Indian Store collection, Allen Houser Hauzous sculpture, Donald W. Reynolds Foundation’s Great Plains Discovery Center Gallery, Terry K. Bell Exhibition Gallery. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, 601 NW Ferris. 581-3460. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. discovermgp.org.
Fort Sill: National Historic Landmark and Museum, 36 historic 19th century buildings includes five museum exhibit galleries focusing on frontier Army, Native Americans, Fort Sill and local history, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 437 Quanah Road, Fort Sill. Free; donations appreciated. 442-5123 and sill-www.army.mil/Museum/FSNHLM/.
Fort Sill: U.S. Army Artillery Museum, 38,000 sq. ft. museum with 70 artillery pieces, uniforms, weapons and flags from 1775-present; Artillery Park outdoor exhibit area next to museum with 80 artillery pieces; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 238 Randolph Road, Fort Sill. Free; donations appreciated. 442-1819. sill-www.army.mil/FAMuseum.
Fort Sill: U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, buildings 1505 and 1506 at the corner of Randolph and Bateman Roads. (Enter Key Gate, turn right on Randolph Road), Fort Sill. Free; donations appreciated. 442-0424. sill-www.army.mil/adamuseum.\
Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, 18412 Oklahoma 49, Medicine Park. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. General admission $10 for adults; $8 for senior citizens, military, youth ages 6-12; $5 for children ages 3-5; free under age 3. Special rates for groups; memberships. 529-3601.
Wichita Mountains: Wichita Mountains U.S. Wildlife Refuge and Visitor Center, plants and animals of the Southern Plains. Exit I-44 at Oklahoma 49, go west to the refuge gate. Free. Open sunup to sundown daily. Visitors Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 429-3222 or www.wichitamountains.fws.gov.
Wichita Mountains: Holy City of the Wichitas, site of the annual Easter Pageant; World Chapel with Irene Malcolm murals. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Closed Monday and Tuesday (except when a federal holiday falls on Monday). Exit I-44 at Oklahoma 49, go west to the refuge gate. Free. 429-0855.
AREA ATTRACTIONS
Altus: Museum of the Western Prairie, chronicles the history of Southwest Oklahoma, from geologic uplifts and ancient seas to irrigated farming and Altus Air Force Base. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1100 Memorial Drive, Altus. Admission: $4 for adults; $3 for senior, military; $1 for students/children. (580) 482-1044.
Anadarko: Anadarko Heritage Museum (Rock Island depot), mixture of pioneer and Indian items and artifacts, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, 301 E. Main, Anadarko. (405) 247-3240. Facebook page at Save the Anadarko Heritage Museum or webpage at www.anadarkoheritagemuseum.org.
Anadarko: Southern Plains Indian Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, U.S. 62, Anadarko. (405) 247-6221.
Apache: Apache Historical Society Museum, noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, national historic site filled with period clothing, books, medical equipment, Native American artifacts, 101 W. Evans, Apache. (580) 588-3392.
Clinton: Oklahoma Route 66 Museum, 2229 West Gary Blvd, Clinton. Seasonal schedule; call for hours. Admission. Children 5 and under, free. (580) 323-7866.
Cyril: Cyril Museum, history of town told with exhibits, Hwy. 277 & Main Street, Cyril. (580) 515-5815.
Duncan: Rock Island 905 Train Museum, Fuqua Park, U.S. 81 and Beech, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by group appointment. Winter hours (Nov. 1-Feb. 28): 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. (580) 606-0500.
Duncan: Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Exhibits look at great cattle trails of late 19th century, 1000 N. Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, free for those under age 5. (580) 252-6692.
Duncan: Foreman Prairie House, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1918 home in the Frank Lloyd Wright style, 814 W. Oak, Duncan. (580) 251-0027 or www.theprairiehouse.com.
Duncan: Stephens County Historical Museum, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 1402 W. Beech Ave., Fuqua Park, U.S. 81 & Beech, Duncan. Free. (580) 252-0717.
Faxon: The Eagles Nest, museum with memorabilia from the original school and town, Old City Hall, Faxon, 223 C Street. (580) 536-7036.
Frederick: Pioneer Townsite Museum, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 201 N. 9th St. Frederick. Free. (580) 335-5844.
Frederick: Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area, wetland & marsh, home to thousands of migrating birds, southeast of Frederick. (580) 335-5262.
Hobart: General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum, 507 S. Main, Hobart. Hours: 10 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Free admission. (580) 726-5900.
Marlow: Marlow Area Museum, 3rd floor, Marlow Mercantile Building, 127 W. Main, Marlow. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday. (580) 658-2212.
Marlow: The Opera House, monthly variety shows featuring best in bluegrass, gospel and country music & comedy, 127 W. Main, Marlow. (580) 658-2209.
Temple: Temple History Museum, Southwest Oklahoma’s newest community museum, featuring prehistoric artifacts, historical photographs, stories from its 1902 origins to boomtown days, 1:30-5 p.m. Saturdays & by appointment, 205 S. Commercial Ave, Temple. powgraz@pldi.net.
Walters: Cotton County Museum, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by a appointment. Community and cotton business artifacts, 116 N. Broadway, Walters. (580) 875-3335.
Waurika: Rock Island Depot & Public Library, 1912-built train station, Monday, Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, 98 Meridian, Waurika. Rental opportunities available. (580) 228-2713.
Norman: Sam Noble Museum of Natural History, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2401 Chautauqua Ave, Norman. Admission. Free on first Monday of each month. (405) 325-3183.
OKC: 45th Infantry Museum, military history, 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Sundays, 2145 NE 36th St., Oklahoma City. Free. (405) 424-5313.
OKC: American Banjo Museum, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 9 E. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City. Admission. (405) 604-2793.
OKC: Oklahoma Heritage Center, including Oklahoma Hall of Fame exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1400 Classen Drive. Admission. (405) 235-4458.
OKC: Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 415 Couch Dr. Admission. (405) 236-3100.
OKC: Science Museum Oklahoma, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 2100 NE 52nd St. Admission; group rates available. (405) 602-3760.
OKC: Oklahoma History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive. Admission. OHS members, free. (405) 522-5248.
OKC: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, 620 N. Harvey. Admission. (405) 235-3313.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell
FRAMES & PEDESTALS
Cameron University Sciences Complex Gallery, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, when CU is open, 2800 W. Gore. 581-2308.
Comanche Nation Tourism Center Art Gallery, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday,410 S.E. Interstate 44, Unit A. 595-4937.
Building Buddies, kids-themed construction demonstration area, through March, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. 581-3460 or discovermgp.org.
Deep Deuce and Beyond: A Photographic Exhibition Exploring the Architectural Legacy of African Americans in Oklahoma City, through June 21, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Part of the Oklahoma History Center traveling exhibit program. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. 581-3460.
Artwork of Monica Raphael, through March 27, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central Blvd., Anadarko. Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. (405) 247-6221.
A Journey Through Art, Youth Arts Month, Sunday through March 31, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free. 252-6692.
Youth Arts Month Exhibit, Sunday through March 27, Chisholm Trail Arts Gallery, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Free. 252-4160.
Water/Ways, a Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street Traveling Exhibit, through April 11, Museum of the Western Prairie, 1100 Memorial Drive, Altus. Hours; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission: $4 for adults; $3 for senior, military; $1 for students/children. 482-1044.
CU Art Teaching Gallery, in the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday when CU open. Free admission.
Opening reception for Sapana by Samridh Mukhiya, Phantome by Gwendolyn Price and Oklahoma Through My Lens by Randy Jones, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Exhibits on display through March 27. Free. Gallery hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. 357-9526.
THE SILVER SCREEN
Independent Movie Night: Hometown Hussle, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris. Live discussion with director Morgan Thompson to follow. Free. 353-5000.
{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Magic Lantern Film Society of Cameron University Classic Film Series,{/strong} 7:30 p.m., CETES Building, Room A, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Friday: Gates of Heaven. Free.
BOOKS, TALKS, ETC.
Poetry by Naomi Shihab Nye, 7 p.m. Tuesday, University Theatre at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Author to read her poetry and sign copies of her books, which will be available for purchase. Free.
ON YOUR TOES
Free square dance lessons, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Western Hills Christian Church, Northwest 82nd Street and Cache Road. (918) 638-5037.
Night Fever Disco, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. $10 general admission; $20 VIP. 248-5905.