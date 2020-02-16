Entries for the Arts and Entertainment calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to: The Lawton Constitution, The Beat Desk, 102 SW 3rd St., Lawton, OK 73501, email styles@swoknews.com or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
VERITABLE POTPOURRI
Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas weekly mountain bike rides, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Saturday, starting in downtown Medicine Park.
Artist Circle, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, The Art Center, 1701 NW Ferris, by the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council. Free and open to artists, but call 695-2981 to attend. Facebook: Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council.
Art Demo: The Art of Japanese Stab Binding, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council Center, 1701 NW Ferris. Free. www.lfsac.org.
Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Animal Sciences building of Cameron University, Southwest 38th Street and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.
Lawton Polar Plunge, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore. Fundraiser for Special Olympics Oklahoma. (918) 481-1234.
An Evening of Line Dancing, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore (used to be Legion Building, 6739 N. Wildhorse Road, by the Wichita Mountains Senior Citizens Center. Lesson at 7 p.m. Non-members, $5 per person, $4 for first-time entry. Featuring country, pop, rock and roll, jazz. dancing_soles@yahoo.com. 917-3762.
BLACK HERITAGE MONTH
NPHC Soul Food Fest, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, St. John’s Baptist Church, 1504 N.H. Jones Ave. Free. 351-7688.
Community Black History Program Observance Service, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington. 917-8300.
NAACP Lawton Youth Council Black Heritage Program, 10 a.m. Monday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1410 Georgia. Free. 284-1320.
Is the Bible Black History?, 6 p.m. Friday, Union Baptist Church Annex, 1531 Charles Whitlow Ave. Free. 583-5038.
Movie Matinee: Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook, 6 p.m. Saturday, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington. Free. 595-1216.
CAMERON HOMECOMING
All events at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free, unless noted. 581-2988.
Family Fun in the REC, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aggie Rec Center.
Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Reception, 7:30 p.m. Friday, McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex.
Aggie Family Fun Run, 9 a.m. Saturday, beginning at McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby.
Tailgate Party, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, between Burch Hall and Aggie Gym.
CUAA Awards Dinner, 7 p.m. Saturday, McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex. Tickets $25; reservation deadline Monday.
THE SOUNDS OF MUSIC
77th Army Band and Cameron University Concert Band, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Free.
ENTER STAGE RIGHT
Much Ado About Nothing, 2 p.m. today, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets by calling 581-2478.
Auditions for Red, by John Logan, 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Goodwill Adult Day Care Center, 923 Hilltop Drive. Facebook: Blue Moon Productions.
Aesop’s Fables, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. General admission tickets $5; children 2 and under free. 581-3472.
FRAMES & PEDESTALS
Cameron University Sciences Complex Gallery, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, when CU is open, 2800 W. Gore. 581-2308.
Comanche Nation Tourism Center Art Gallery, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday,410 S.E. Interstate 44, Unit A. 595-4937.
Waiting Room, by Fari Rahimi, and Patchwork, by Karyn Ortega, through Feb. 28, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
Photographs by Dave McGowen, through Feb. 29, Visitor Center of Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, junction of 115/49. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free.
Building Buddies, kids-themed construction demonstration area, through March, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. 581-3460 or discovermgp.org.
Painted Ladies, Watercolors of Friendship, through Feb. 27, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, free for those under age 5. 252-6692.
Artwork of Monica Raphael, through March 27, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central Blvd., Anadarko. Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. (405) 247-6221.
Water/Ways, a Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street Traveling Exhibit, opening Tuesday at Museum of the Western Prairie, 1100 Memorial Drive, Altus. On display through April 11. Hours; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission: $4 for adults; $3 for senior, military; $1 for students/children. 482-1044.
CU Art Teaching Gallery, in the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday when CU open. Free admission.
THE SILVER SCREEN
Magic Lantern Film Society of Cameron University Classic Film Series, 7:30 p.m., CETES Building, Room A, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Friday: “Do the Right Thing.” Free.
ON YOUR TOES
Free square dance lessons, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Western Hills Christian Church, Northwest 82nd Street and Cache Road. (918) 638-5037.
Night Fever Disco, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. $10 general admission; $20 VIP. 248-5905.
MEET OF THE MATTER
Lawton Craft, Arts, & Hobby Association, 7 p.m. Monday, Center for Creative Living, 3501 Elsie Hamm Drive. 492-5535.
Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus meeting & practice, for barbershop-style singers, 7:30 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1302 SW A.
Lawton Community Theatre monthly full board meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. 355-1600.
Arts for All monthly board meeting, noon Monday, Carnegie Library Town Hall, Southwest 5th Street and B Avenue. 248-5384.
Lawton Harmony Chorus Sweet Adelines meeting & practice, women’s a cappella harmony, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore. Open to women who want to join the group. 536-3131.
Southwest Oklahoma Opera Guild monthly board meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, various homes. Call for location, 353-3730.
Museum of the Great Plains Trust Authority monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. 581-3460.
Lawton Philharmonic Society & board of Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra monthly meeting, noon Thursday, Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore.
FAMILY FUN
Outdoor Adventure Center, equipment rental, picnic area rentals and park rentals, 2502 Sheridan Road, Fort Sill. 355-8270.
Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area cabins, located on Fort Sill, reservations for three sizes, $65, $75 and $85, plus $10 for civilians. 442-5854.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell