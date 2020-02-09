Entries for the Arts and Entertainment calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to: The Lawton Constitution, The Beat Desk, 102 SW 3rd St., Lawton, OK 73501, email styles@swoknews.com or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
VERITABLE POTPOURRI
Monday registration deadline for Lunch and Learn: Stories of Early Lawton, by Minnette Page, noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Mattie Beal Home, 1008 SW 5th. Tickets $5. Facebook: Lawton Heritage Association. 512-0900.
Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas weekly mountain bike rides, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Saturday, starting in downtown Medicine Park.
Artist Circle, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, The Art Center, 1701 NW Ferris, by the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council. Free and open to artists, but call 695-2981 to attend. Facebook: Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council.
Poems to Love, by John Morris, 6 p.m. Thursday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Free. 357-9526.
A Heart for Seniors Formal Luncheon, noon-3 p.m. Friday, Patterson Center, 4 NE Arlington. Lunch, dancing, music. Free. 581-3485.
Visiting Writer Jenny Cropp, 7 p.m. Friday, CETES Conference Center, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free. 581-2929. Part of the Visiting Writers Series.
Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Animal Sciences building of Cameron University, Southwest 38th Street and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.
Poetry Reading and Open Mic, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Church of Lawton, 816 W. Gore. Free.
Father/Daughter Dance, 6 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Tickets $35 per dad, $5 per daughter, $40 for dad at the door. Hosted by the Armed Services YMCA. 355-5520.
BLACK HERITAGE MONTH
NAACP 111th Founders Day, noon Wednesday, NAACP Office, 1512 SW Washington. Free. 536-6913.
Project Alpha Male Teen Responsibilities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Platt College, 111 SW C. Registration from 9-10 a.m. Free. 536-6530 or (703) 209-4294.
THE SOUNDS OF MUSIC
Gaither Vocal Band, 6 p.m. today, First Baptist Church Wichita Falls, 1200 9th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas. Tickets $20-$35, through www.gaither.com. 1-855-484-1991.
Ronnie Milsap, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Tickets $30-$70. apachecasinohotel.com or 248-5905.
Andy Meadows Big Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and military, $10 for students. chisholmtrailarts.com.
ENTER STAGE RIGHT
Much Ado About Nothing, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Feb. 16, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets by calling 581-2478.
FRAMES & PEDESTALS
Cameron University Sciences Complex Gallery, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, when CU is open, 2800 W. Gore. 581-2308.
Comanche Nation Tourism Center Art Gallery, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 410 S.E. Interstate 44, Unit A. 595-4937.
Waiting Room, by Fari Rahimi, and Patchwork, by Karyn Ortega, through Feb. 28, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
Photographs by Dave McGowen, through Feb. 29, Visitor Center of Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, junction of 115/49. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free.
Building Buddies, kids-themed construction demonstration area, through March, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. 581-3460 or discovermgp.org.
Painted Ladies, Watercolors of Friendship, through Feb. 27, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, free for those under age 5. 252-6692.
Artwork of Monica Raphael, through March 27, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central Blvd., Anadarko. Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. (405) 247-6221.
CU Art Teaching Gallery, in the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday when CU open. Free admission.
THE SILVER SCREEN
Independent Movie Night: Caliche Run, directed by Morgan Howard, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris. Free admission; concessions available for purchase. 353-5000.
ON YOUR TOES
Free square dance lessons, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Western Hills Christian Church, Northwest 82nd Street and Cache Road. (918) 638-5037.
Night Fever Disco, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. $10 general admission; $20 VIP. 248-5905.
MEET OF THE MATTER
Creative Writing Group, 1:30 p.m. today, Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore. 917-9288.
Lawton Community Theatre monthly executive board meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. 355-1600.
Lawton Harmony Chorus Sweet Adelines meeting & practice, women’s a cappella harmony, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore. Open to women who want to join the group. 536-3131.
Talkin Lawton Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wichita National Life, 711 SW D. www.talkinlawton.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lawton Arts & Humanities Council monthly meeting, 4 p.m. Wednesday, McMahon Memorial Auditorium Lobby, 801 NW Ferris. 581-3470.
McMahon Memorial Auditorium Authority monthly meeting, 4 p.m. Thursday, McMahon Memorial Auditorium Lobby, 801 NW Ferris. 581-3470.
Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society monthly meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Boulevard Church, Northwest 55th Street and West Gore Boulevard. www.WichitaWildlight.org. Free.
FAMILY FUN
Outdoor Adventure Center, equipment rental, picnic area rentals and park rentals, 2502 Sheridan Road, Fort Sill. 355-8270.
Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area cabins, located on Fort Sill, reservations for three sizes, $65, $75 and $85, plus $10 for civilians. 442-5854.
Elmer Thomas Park & Lake Helen area, 6 a.m-11 p.m. seven days a week. Free. 501 NW Ferris. Fitness trail, disc golf course, fishing, prairie dog watching, duck feeding and children’s Playground in the Park. Pavilion rentals available. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
Greer Park, Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook. Tennis courts, disc golf, walking track and Kid’s Zone Playground. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
Lawton Skate Park, Monday-Friday, 3-5:30 p.m; Saturday 10 a.m.-posted time; Sunday 1 p.m.-posted time. Free. Located in lot at West Lee Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, south of large softball complex. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
LOCAL ATTRACTIONS
Tours of the Historic Mattie Beal Home, home built by Lawton pioneer family, noon-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 1006 SW 5th. Admission. Lawton Heritage Association, 678-3156.
Lawton: Old Lawton High Exhibit, early 20th century memorabilia of Lawton school, main hall & Archives Room, Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th. 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell