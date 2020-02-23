Entries for the Arts and Entertainment calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to: The Lawton Constitution, The Beat Desk, 102 SW 3rd St., Lawton, OK 73501, email styles@swoknews.com or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
VERITABLE POTPOURRI
Love After Valentine’s Day Victorian Tea, 2-4 p.m. today, Redbud Courtyard of the Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. $10 for adults, $5 for children, free to Cameron University students, faculty and staff with ID. Reservations to 581-2491.
Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas weekly mountain bike rides, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Saturday, starting in downtown Medicine Park.
Artist Circle, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, The Art Center, 1701 NW Ferris, by the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council. Free and open to artists, but call 695-2981 to attend. Facebook: Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council.
Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Animal Sciences building of Cameron University, Southwest 38th Street and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.
Lawton Farmers Market Institute classes, 9 a.m. Saturday, Cameron University Animal and Plant Sciences Complex, Southwest 38th and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. Free.
Roller Derby Prom, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Tickets $30, through Facebook: 580 Rollergirls. By 580 Roller Girls.
BLACK HERITAGE MONTH
Historical Lectures: Black Wall Street: Millionaire Before the Emancipation Proclamation and 2nd Underground Railroad, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Buddy Green Room of the McMahon Centennial Complex, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free. 574-7531.
NAACP Black Heritage Stamp Unveiling, 5 p.m. Friday, Main Post Office, 501 SW 5th. Free. 357-1360.
2020 NPHC Black Heritage Month Banquet, 7:06 p.m. Saturday, McCasland Ballroom of McMahon Centennial Complex, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Social hour, 6-7 p.m. Tickets $40; deadline for purchase Thursday. eventbrite.com or 595-1216.
THE SOUNDS OF MUSIC
Cameron University Civic Symphony Concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, McCutcheon Recital Hall, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $10 for adults; $8 for senior citizens, military and students; free to CU students, faculty and staff with ID. 581-2346.
Instruments Transformed III preview, featuring performance by Edgar Cruz, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Donations taken at the door. Fundraiser for Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, where local artists transform instruments into art. Instruments on display at Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D, Thursday through March 6. 531-5043.
Cowboy Music, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Butterfield Ballroom, 805 W. Main, Duncan. Tickets $10; food and drink available for purchase. 252-2288.
ENTER STAGE RIGHT
Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 5-7, 2 p.m. March 1, 8, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat. 355-1600 or Facebook: Lawton Community Theatre. Following Friday’s performance, the theatre will host a talk about autism.
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 6-7, 2 p.m. March 1, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for students and senior citizens. By Duncan Little Theatre. duncanlittletheatre.com.
FRAMES & PEDESTALS
Cameron University Sciences Complex Gallery, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, when CU is open, 2800 W. Gore. 581-2308.
Comanche Nation Tourism Center Art Gallery, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday,410 S.E. Interstate 44, Unit A. 595-4937.
Waiting Room, by Fari Rahimi, and Patchwork, by Karyn Ortega, through Friday, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free. 357-9526.
Photographs by Dave McGowen, through Saturday, Visitor Center of Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, junction of 115/49. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free.
Building Buddies, kids-themed construction demonstration area, through March, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. 581-3460 or discovermgp.org.
Painted Ladies, Watercolors of Friendship, through Thursday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, free for those under age 5. 252-6692.
Artwork of Monica Raphael, through March 27, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central Blvd., Anadarko. Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. (405) 247-6221.
Water/Ways, a Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street Traveling Exhibit, through April 11, Museum of the Western Prairie, 1100 Memorial Drive, Altus. Hours; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission: $4 for adults; $3 for senior, military; $1 for students/children. 482-1044.
CU Art Teaching Gallery, in the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday when CU open. Free admission.
ON YOUR TOES
Free square dance lessons, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Western Hills Christian Church, Northwest 82nd Street and Cache Road. (918) 638-5037.
Night Fever Disco, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. $10 general admission; $20 VIP. 248-5905.
MEET OF THE MATTER
Creative Writing Group, 1:30 p.m. today, Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore. 917-9288.
Lawton Harmony Chorus Sweet Adelines meeting & practice, women’s a cappella harmony, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore. Open to women who want to join the group. 536-3131.
Talkin Lawton Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wichita National Life, 711 SW D. www.talkinlawton.toastmastersclubs.org.
Birthright Lawton Inc. volunteer meeting, 10:30 a.m. Friday, 5108 W. Gore, Suite #7. 248-3110.
FAMILY FUN
Outdoor Adventure Center, equipment rental, picnic area rentals and park rentals, 2502 Sheridan Road, Fort Sill. 355-8270.
Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area cabins, located on Fort Sill, reservations for three sizes, $65, $75 and $85, plus $10 for civilians. 442-5854.
Elmer Thomas Park & Lake Helen area, 6 a.m-11 p.m. seven days a week. Free. 501 NW Ferris. Fitness trail, disc golf course, fishing, prairie dog watching, duck feeding and children’s Playground in the Park. Pavilion rentals available. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
Greer Park, Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook. Tennis courts, disc golf, walking track and Kid’s Zone Playground. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
The Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade Dog Park, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. 7 days a week. Free. In field off West Lee Boulevard, one block east of Southwest 38th Street, behind McCoy’s Building Supply. 355-7729.
Lawton Skate Park, Monday-Friday, 3-5:30 p.m; Saturday 10 a.m.-posted time; Sunday 1 p.m.-posted time. Free. Located in lot at West Lee Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, south of large softball complex. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
LOCAL ATTRACTIONS
Tours of the Historic Mattie Beal Home, home built by Lawton pioneer family, noon-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 1006 SW 5th. Admission. Lawton Heritage Association, 678-3156.
Tours of Lawton and the area, rolling tour including Lawton, Wildlife Refuge, Medicine Park with one stop at the Refuge Welcome Center. 2 p.m. Thursday, $29 adult, free children 9 and under, Fort Sill grad free with adult ticket. Reservations by Tuesday. 250-4000.
Lawton: Old Lawton High Exhibit, early 20th century memorabilia of Lawton school, main hall & Archives Room, Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th. 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free. 581-3301.
Lawton: Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 701 NW Ferris. Free. Open to the public. 353-0404, http://www.comanchenation.com.
Lawton: Museum of the Great Plains and Red River Trading Post, includes historic Tingley Indian Store collection, Allen Houser Hauzous sculpture, Donald W. Reynolds Foundation’s Great Plains Discovery Center Gallery, Terry K. Bell Exhibition Gallery. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays, 601 NW Ferris. 581-3460. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. discovermgp.org.
Fort Sill: National Historic Landmark and Museum, 36 historic 19th century buildings includes five museum exhibit galleries focusing on frontier Army, Native Americans, Fort Sill and local history, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 437 Quanah Road, Fort Sill. Free; donations appreciated. 442-5123 and sill-www.army.mil/Museum/FSNHLM/.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell