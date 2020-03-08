Entries for the Arts and Entertainment calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to: The Lawton Constitution, The Beat Desk, 102 SW 3rd St., Lawton, OK 73501, email styles@swoknews.com or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
VERITABLE POTPOURRI
Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas weekly mountain bike rides, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Saturday, starting in downtown Medicine Park.
Artist Circle, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, The Art Center, 1701 NW Ferris, by the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council. Free and open to artists, but call 695-2981 to attend. Facebook: Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council.
Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Animal Sciences building of Cameron University, Southwest 38th Street and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.
Coffee and Cars Saturday Night Lights, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.
THE SOUNDS OF MUSIC
Barbershop Goes to Washington, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Advance tickets $15 for adults, $10 for those under age 18; at the door, $18 for adults, $12 for under age 18. Featuring Lawton Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines and Eisenhower High School Vocal Music Department. Facebook: Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus.
Eats and Beats, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Free admission; food available for purchase. 357-1483.
Park Stomp, bluegrass-inspired music festival, beginning noon Saturday and 1 p.m Sunday, downtown Medicine Park. Free admission; food available for purchase. 695-7267.
ENTER STAGE RIGHT
Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, 2 p.m. today, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. Tickets $16-$24, depending on seat. 355-1600 or Facebook: Lawton Community Theatre.
Night of the Thrush, Renaissance-themed murder mystery dinner theater, 2 p.m. today, Trail of Fear, 11101 E. Lee Blvd. Tickets $20 through Facebook: Lawton Improv Theater.
FRAMES & PEDESTALS
Cameron University Sciences Complex Gallery, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, when CU is open, 2800 W. Gore. 581-2308.
Comanche Nation Tourism Center Art Gallery, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday,410 S.E. Interstate 44, Unit A. 595-4937.
Building Buddies, kids-themed construction demonstration area, through March, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. 581-3460 or discovermgp.org.
Sapana by Samridh Mukhiya, Phantome by Gwendolyn Price and Oklahoma Through My Lens by Randy Jones, on display through March 27, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Free. Gallery hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. 357-9526.
Deep Deuce and Beyond: A Photographic Exhibition Exploring the Architectural Legacy of African Americans in Oklahoma City, through June 21, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Part of the Oklahoma History Center traveling exhibit program. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children under age 13, $9 for military. 581-3460.
Artwork of Monica Raphael, through March 27, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central Blvd., Anadarko. Hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. (405) 247-6221.
A Journey Through Art, Youth Arts Month, Sunday through March 31, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free. 252-6692.
Youth Arts Month Exhibit, Sunday through March 27, Chisholm Trail Arts Gallery, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Free. 252-4160.
Water/Ways, a Smithsonian Institution Museum on Main Street Traveling Exhibit, through April 11, Museum of the Western Prairie, 1100 Memorial Drive, Altus. Hours; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission: $4 for adults; $3 for senior, military; $1 for students/children. 482-1044.
Song of the Sea: Carvings of St. Lawrence Island, Alaska-Native carvers exhibit, through May 4, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central Blvd., Anadarko. Free. Hours: noon-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
CU Art Teaching Gallery, in the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday when CU open. Free admission.
BOOKS, TALKS, ETC.
Lawton Book and Play Review Club, with renowned guest speakers, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, McMahon Foundation Building, 716 SW C. 536-3245, 536-3652. Dues for club membership $15 annually. New members welcome.
ON YOUR TOES
Free square dance lessons, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Western Hills Christian Church, Northwest 82nd Street and Cache Road. (918) 638-5037.
Night Fever Disco, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. $10 general admission; $20 VIP. 248-5905.
MEET OF THE MATTER
Creative Writing Group, 1:30 p.m. today, Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore. 917-9288.
Lawton Community Theatre monthly executive board meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. 355-1600.
Lawton Harmony Chorus Sweet Adelines meeting & practice, women’s a cappella harmony, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore. Open to women who want to join the group. 536-3131.
Talkin Lawton Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wichita National Life, 711 SW D. www.talkinlawton.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lawton Arts & Humanities Council monthly meeting, 4 p.m. Wednesday, McMahon Memorial Auditorium Lobby, 801 NW Ferris. 581-3470.
McMahon Memorial Auditorium Authority monthly meeting, 4 p.m. Thursday, McMahon Memorial Auditorium Lobby, 801 NW Ferris. 581-3470.
Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society monthly meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Boulevard Church, Northwest 55th Street and West Gore Boulevard. www.WichitaWildlight.org. Free. Public invited.
Birthright Lawton Inc. board meeting, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 5108 W. Gore, Suite #7. 248-3110.
FAMILY FUN
Outdoor Adventure Center, equipment rental, picnic area rentals and park rentals, 2502 Sheridan Road, Fort Sill. 355-8270.
Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area cabins, located on Fort Sill, reservations for three sizes, $65, $75 and $85, plus $10 for civilians. 442-5854.
Elmer Thomas Park & Lake Helen area, 6 a.m-11 p.m. seven days a week. Free. 501 NW Ferris. Fitness trail, disc golf course, fishing, prairie dog watching, duck feeding and children’s Playground in the Park. Pavilion rentals available. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
Greer Park, Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook. Tennis courts, disc golf, walking track and Kid’s Zone Playground. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
The Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade Dog Park, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. 7 days a week. Free. In field off West Lee Boulevard, one block east of Southwest 38th Street, behind McCoy’s Building Supply. 355-7729.
Lawton Skate Park, Monday-Friday, 3-5:30 p.m; Saturday 10 a.m.-posted time; Sunday 1 p.m.-posted time. Free. Located in lot at West Lee Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, south of large softball complex. Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.
