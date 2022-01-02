The Lawton City Council voted unanimously to dissolve the Arts and Humanities Council on Dec 14, a process that began in 2017.
With the dissolution, the council is free to complete its merger with the McMahon Auditorium Authority — a merger that will save thousands of dollars a year.
The process for the dissolution involved a lot of moving parts, according to Jason Poudrier, the Lawton Arts and Humanities administrator.
“It was more complicated than even I could get my head around,” Poudrier said. “It’s pretty uncommon for a public trust to dissolve.”
The complication arose from a wish to dissolve the Arts and Humanities Council as a public trust while keeping up the work it has done in the Lawton community for more than 50 years.
Dissolution saves money
Dissolution was suggested to save money. The council, as a public trust, would accrue a monthly cost of $7-8,000 for accounting and auditing, amounting to a yearly cost of more than $80,000.
The council needed a way to save the money spent on audits while affecting their operation and work in the arts as little as possible. A solution was found through the McMahon Auditorium Authority, itself a public trust engaged in many of the same activities as the Arts and Humanities Council.
The process of merging with the McMahon Auditorium Authority was also a slow one, Poudrier said.
“McMahon had to get 501c3 non-profit status first,” Poudrier said. “Then we needed signatures from every member of both councils before we could finally submit it for a decision by the City Council.”
With the merger finally finished, Poudrier and the rest of the employees and volunteers for Lawton Arts and Humanities can continue with all of their previous activities, and McMahon with its operations, while sharing just one monthly accounting payment.
Savings will help fund arts in Lawton
With the money saved, Poudrier hopes to better fund arts in the Lawton area. All previous grants have already been switched from the council to McMahon, and for match-grants, grants meant to equal the amount of money already applied to a project by an organization, Poudrier hopes the extra $7-8,000 will make a big difference.
“When you add those new funds in with match-grants, you’re talking about an extra $16,000 for a show, or a festival or any other project,” Poudrier said.
Poudrier also stressed that while the council has merged with McMahon, Arts and Humanities committees, such as the committee that plans for the yearly International Festival, will still operate with the same level of independence that they had before the merger.
Poudrier said he is excited to have the extra funds to work with in the future.
“You go from spending all this money on auditing to being able to spend it on the arts,” Poudrier said. “It makes us happy.”