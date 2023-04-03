CACHE — A good thing returns to the annual Summer in the Streets festival and local artists are invited to use their talents to make it even better.
The 3rd Annual Cache Area Chamber of Commerce Summer in the Streets festival also will include the 2nd Annual Live Mural Competition during the May 20 event.
In charge of planning the competition, Mandy Martine-Ralston, chamber vice president, said artists will have six hours during the festival at the town water tower to paint the mural. Currently, an artist call is underway.
“I would love to be able to have some Cameron University students submit their work for our mural competition," she said.
This year’s theme is “Floral and Fauna of the Wichita Wildlife Refuge".
The three selected winners in the competition will receive monetary prizes. And we’re not talking chump change. First prize is $1,000, second is $500 and third is $250.
"Last year we had six contestants that came from Oklahoma City, Lawton, Cache, and Chattanooga," Martine-Ralston said. "Last year (at Summer in the Streets) we averaged 4,000 at our event, the year before 3,000."
"Every year it grows and more come out and visit and we are hoping to continue to grow," she said.
Martine-Ralston said a vendor call also is being made. Even if you don’t win, there’s money to be made.
“I do have many artists come and sell their work,” she said. “From the past year all of our artist vendors have sold either completely out or have left with only a few items that did not sell.”