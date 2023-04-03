Mural competition

Shaliah Ramos mural is on the Cache City Park water tank. This mural inspired Mandy Martine-Ralston to organize the first Cache mural competition.

 File

CACHE — A good thing returns to the annual Summer in the Streets festival and local artists are invited to use their talents to make it even better.

The 3rd Annual Cache Area Chamber of Commerce Summer in the Streets festival also will include the 2nd Annual Live Mural Competition during the May 20 event.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you