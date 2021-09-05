New artwork is coming to the Leslie Powell Gallery this month.
On Saturday the gallery will host an opening reception for “Artist Perspective: From Two Views” which will showcase artwork by painters Diane Goldschmidt and Diana Robinson.
Goldschmidt is an attorney-turned-artist who is developing her Post-Impressionistic style.
“I find the more I paint, the more I want to paint.” Goldschmidt said.
She describes her art as a means for her to escape the seriousness of years of practicing law. Art is a way to experience the universe in a whimsical, amusing way, she said. Having studied painting with other artists, her new-found art practice has led to opportunities to participate in exhibitions for the Paseo Art Association and the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, as well as events like the Medicine Park Art Walk and the Lawton Farmer’s Market Tomato Festival Art Competition.
For Robinson, art started at an early age. She won awards for her art early in life, and continued to pursue it until academic pursuits and real life silenced her artistic voice. After life as a wife and mother, her passion for making art re-emerged in the form of oil painting.
“I can’t imagine a day without painting, or reading about painting, or looking at other artist’s paintings,” Robinson said.
This love for the painting medium, and the process of putting brush to canvas, stems from Robinson’s view of what painting is.
“I use my canvas as a second language that lets me communicate and share with people,” she said.
Her paintings have been featured in juried art shows, and she exhibits her work at The Studio Gallery in Oklahoma City.
The Leslie Powell Gallery continues to have safety requirements in place for visitors during the ongoing pandemic. All visitors are required to properly wear masks while in the gallery building. The total number of guests permitted in the main gallery may be restricted to encourage enough space for social distancing. Food and drink are not currently allowed in the gallery.
More information can be found at the gallery’s website, lpgallery.org, and its Facebook page, facebook.com/lpartgallery. For further information, contact Matthew Hughes, the gallery director, at 357-9526.