MEDICINE PARK — The Medicine Park Art Walk and Flute Festival is moving forward, and organizers are seeking artists for the 11th annual event, set to take place Oct. 9-11.
The weekend event hosts artists from around the Southwest who want to show their work in the historic cobblestone village of Medicine Park.
Spaces are limited to 50 entries. Interested artists can email jeanpar3@tds.net for information and entry forms. Entries so far include oil and watercolor painters, fabric artists, metal and wood artists, jewelers, mixed media artists and short-order poets.
Cost for the three-day show is $75 per 10-foot by 10-foot display space. The Art Walk does not take a percentage of artist sales. However, they do collect .09 % sales tax for the state during this event.
Artists should bring their own tent, tables or display panels, and Art Walk volunteers will work to set up on Friday afternoon, Oct. 11. Show hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 13.
The $1,000 in prize money will be split by first-, second- and third-place prize-winners. Entries close Aug. 29.
For more information about the Flute Festival, email Reed Alder at: reed.alder@gmail.com.