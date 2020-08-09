MEDICINE PARK — Organizers are seeking artists for the 11th Annual Art Walk and Flute Festival happening in Medicine Park Oct. 11-13.
Artists come from across Oklahoma and neighboring states to exhibit their work along the cobblestone in historic Medicine Park for the Art Walk and Flute Festival.
Entries so far include oil and watercolor painters, fabric artists, metal and wood artists, jewelers, mixed media artists and short-order poets. Additionally, there will be several crowd events planned for children and adults.
Cost to vendors
Cost for the three-day show is $75 per 10’ by 10’ display space. The Art Walk does not take a percentage of artists’ sales. However, they do collect .09 % sales tax for the state during the event.
Artists are asked to bring their own tent, tables or display panels, and festival volunteers will work with the artists to set up on Friday afternoon, Oct. 11. Show hours are: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 13.
There will be $1,000 in prize money split between first, second and third place prize-winners. Entries close on Aug. 29.
For more information
Go to medicinepark.com to check out the town and its amenities. For vendor information, go to medicine park.com and click the vendor application tab for the online form and vendor coordinator information.
According to the organizers, spaces will fill up fast for this juried show, which is limited to 50 entries. For more information or entry forms for the Art Walk, email jeanpar3@tds.net. For more information about the Flute Festival, email Reed Alder at: reed.alder@gmail.com.