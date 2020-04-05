In times of trouble, the smallest gesture can have the largest impact.
Recently, The Lawton Constitution began running a coloring page in the newspaper under the headline “color this to help our neighbors.” Each coloring page that was returned to The Constitution was then sent to a local nursing home. Many of you colored pages and sent them, but one local reader went above and beyond.
Larry Johns is one of three art teachers at Eisenhower High School. He was been teaching there for four years, though his career spans more than a decade. Johns came across the coloring page in the paper and, thinking it would be a worthwhile endeavor, decided to color a few.
“What I did was, I scanned one of the templates from the newspaper and then I removed the picture and inserted a number of different adult coloring page pieces. I did 12 different ones in colored pencil and marker and wrote notes with them,” Johns said.
Johns didn’t stop there. After coloring his original 12 he sent out a challenge to his fellow faculty and staff members at Eisenhower to do the same. So far, a number of his fellow teachers and coworkers have contacted him to send them sets of coloring pages.
“I think it’s the least that we could do right now,” Johns said. “A lot of people in the nursing homes are very susceptible to this pandemic and they rely on the care of others. Right now, a lot of their families can’t visit. At best they can talk on the phone, which is just not the same. I felt that by supplying them artwork they can hang on their walls that they would know that, for a period of time, somebody was thinking of them and that might bring a smile to their faces.”
Until the district has settled on a way for teachers to finish up the current semester, Johns said he isn’t teaching. But, he plans to rope his students into the project once they are back to school.
“I do hope to challenge my students to do the same. And I plan to let them do it for a grade, too. They can color the sheets, lay them on a table and take a picture of them,” Johns said. “I’m retired military and I’ve always seen it as a duty of the people to support one another.”
Constitution Managing Editor Dee Ann Patterson said she was thrilled by the response to the project.
“As of Thursday, we had received about 70 colored pictures, which allowed us to send 10 to each nursing home or assisted living facility.
“We appreciate everyone who has participated, and hope others take up the challenge of Mr. Johns. We delivered the first batch of pages on Friday and hope to deliver more in the next two weeks,” Patterson said.
The Lawton Constitution is still accepting coloring pages for local nursing homes. You can find copies of the coloring page in the Sunday and Monday editions of The Lawton Constitution or send your own. All sheets may be mailed to The Lawton Constitution, 102 SW 3rd Street, Lawton, OK 73501. Colored pages also may be dropped off at the box by the front door of the newspaper.