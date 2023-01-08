Chisholm Trail Art Center

A former participant of the art program at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan displays her art project. The next set of art programs start on Monday.

 Courtesy photo

DUNCAN — The next round of sessions for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center‘s “Cowpokes and Brushstrokes,” and “Wranglers” process-based art programs are set to start at 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Cowpokes and Brushstrokes is a family-focused program for children ages 2 to 4. Participants and their parent or caregiver create various art projects and engage in a fun music and story time, according to a press release.

