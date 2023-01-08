DUNCAN — The next round of sessions for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center‘s “Cowpokes and Brushstrokes,” and “Wranglers” process-based art programs are set to start at 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Cowpokes and Brushstrokes is a family-focused program for children ages 2 to 4. Participants and their parent or caregiver create various art projects and engage in a fun music and story time, according to a press release.
“This program introduces hand-eye coordination techniques and incorporates shapes and textures into the art projects,” said Leah Mulkey, CTHC education coordinator.
For this round of sessions, Cowpokes will work on insect inspired projects. Utilizing a theme, participants will complete art projects using a variety of mediums. Each session is different, and the goal is to give participants a fun, unique and engaging project that helps them develop self-confidence and social skills.
Wranglers is for children ages 5 and up. Focusing on the elements and principles of art, participants are encouraged to explore their creativity using various mediums and techniques, according to a press release.
“Wranglers builds up to more advanced discussion and practice of art,” Mulkey said in a statement. “During a few of our last round of sessions, participants learned about well-known artists and the techniques they used while practicing those techniques themselves.”
Wranglers projects have included working with shadows, pointillism, tangrams, weaving, agamographs and more. Upcoming projects are set to include weaving, free hand drawing, blending, reflection, and more.
“We also offer combination pricing,” Mulkey said. “For example, if a non-member family had one child in Cowpokes and two children in Wranglers, they would pay $24 for one child and $16 each for the additional two children.”
CTHC’s trained educators, Mary Lowry, Maria McRoy, Edie Stewart, and Bailey Teakell lead the program.
An adult must stay with Cowpokes participants during the entire session.
Openings are still available for the next session, and pre-registration is required.
Most participants in the program have been from Duncan, Comanche, Marlow and Velma, but some have traveled from Fletcher, Minco, Sterling, Elgin, Walters, Lawton and even Burkburnett, Texas.