The Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council will hold its annual Christmas party and potluck celebration on Friday.
The event is open to the public.
“Everyone is welcomed,” said D’esirae Schneider, council president, “People should come out to celebrate the season and create something beautiful.”
There will be different crafts available for the community to participate in, and the event is kid friendly, according to Schneider.
The Lawton Fort-Sill Art Council hosts several different activities throughout the year.
The first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon, the council hold a children’s arts and crafts workshop, which is free to the public. According to Schneider there are often 60 kids or more who participate.
“We just celebrated our 10th year of Hippy Holidays,” she said. “This is an artisan and craft show with local vendors. We also have a monthly community Art Night that’s free to attend. [It’s] the third Friday of the month at 6. p.m.”
Schneider encouraged people who are interested in more events to check out their Facebook page.
“I believe we are huge asset to the community because we offer so many opportunities for the kids in our community,” she said.
“We bring people together from all types of backgrounds — whether they can’t draw a straight line or they are fine artists, whether your 65 or 6. We want everyone to come together and create something unique and beautiful.” she said.
“We believe that every child is an artist by heart, and we want to celebrate that.”