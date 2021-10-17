Jack Crouch is following in the footsteps of his parents.
The Cameron University assistant professor of art grew up in Illinois where his mother and father worked as teachers.
“I saw throughout my life the kind of relationships they built with people that seemed like true relationships. Relationships where people learned from each other. It seemed engaging as a life pursuit,” Crouch said.
Crouch saw how impactful his parents were in the lives of their students. How, decades later, students would reach out to them to talk, or provide updates on their lives or the lives of their own children.
“From fairly early on I knew I wanted to participate in impacting other people’s lives. I knew it created a richness,” Crouch said.
But teaching wasn’t the only passion his parents passed on.
“I started drawing and painting when I was a small child,” Crouch said. “My dad would take me on the weekends or at night to his studio and would always have something set-up for me to do.”
Crouch’s father was a sculptor and a painter. Crouch inherited his father’s love of the arts. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Western Illinois University in 2009. He then earned a Master of Arts degree and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Bradley University.
He joined the faculty of Cameron University in August, where he teaches painting and drawing. Recently, he had two pieces selected for the fifth annual Center for Contemporary Arts National Juried Competition and Exhibition.
The two oil paintings, “Backyard” and “Weed,” were created as part of a new body of work that Crouch has been working toward.
“When the pandemic hit, my work drastically changed because of the quarantine,” Crouch said. “These two are not typical to my previous work. They’re something I’ve kind of branched into as a side project.”
He describes them as a bridge between abstraction and figuration.
“These images are partially realized images, more like they are being viewed through a filter, or a dream of a possibility, of a reality, that could have happened. But it’s not truly in focus, the specifics are not concrete. That’s the type of image I am striving to create,” Crouch said.
Both paintings are a reflection on his family life, reflecting on the growth of his children.
“All of my work over the last decade has been centered around my family and the children,” Crouch said.
The exhibition is presented by the Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene, Texas, and will be on display through Nov. 27.