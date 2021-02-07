The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, will host an artist reception for Timothy Tate Nevaquaya, the heritage center’s new featured artist, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
Nevaquaya is an award winning and Emmy nominated Comanche and Chickasaw/Choctaw artist. His exhibit at the heritage center titled “Embers of a Dream” features brightly colored depictions of Native American culture.
“Tim’s family has long had a place in the Garis Gallery. We have numerous paintings by his father, Doc Tate Nevaquaya, on display right now,” said Scott Metelko, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center executive director. “It’s great to see multiple generations exhibited together.”
Entry for the artist reception is free and open to the public. Nevaquaya will be on hand to visit with guests about his works as well as to play his courting flute. His exhibit will be on display at the heritage center through Feb. 28.
For more information about Nevaquaya’s artist reception or exhibit, call 252-6692 or email scott@onthechisholmtrail.com