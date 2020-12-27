Remember in December of 2019 when we were all looking forward to 2020.
“Can’t wait until the Roaring ‘20s,” we shouted as the clock ticked down to midnight.
We were all so young, so innocent. But we won’t make that mistake again this year. This year we’re going to give 2021 the proper scrutiny it deserves before we dive into it.
And, since we’ll all be sitting at home enjoying New Year’s Eve from the comfort of our living rooms, I’ve put together a list of some ways we can all indulge in some last-minute moments of revelry before we see what the new year has in store for us.
Here are seven things you can do during your self-quarantined New Year’s Eve.
Host some virtual karaoke
Now you can embarrass yourself by attempting to sing every part of “Bohemian Rhapsody” from the comfort of your own home. Call up a few friends, hop on your favorite virtual meeting platform and rock out to each other’s ear-piercing wails. But follow the golden rule, you get one verse and one chorus, no one wants to sit through 20 minutes of cousin Mitch doing “American Pie,” not even virtually.
Play a round of The Floor is Lava with the dog
Remember that old game we all played as kids? The one where you pretended the carpet was lava and the furniture was the only safe haven? Well, some genius turned that into a show on Netflix this year and now they’re a multi-millionaire. That’s it. That’s the joke. But I guess if you want you can jump up on your kitchen table with your beagle and think about how much nicer your furniture would be if you’d thought of that.
Learn some magic tricks on YouTube
Confession time, I stole this one from the internet. But how wild is that idea? Imagine the look on Linda’s face when you come back to the office in January and make her stapler disappear. You’ll find plenty of videos on YouTube with instructions on simple magic tricks. Honestly, you can learn just about anything from YouTube. So feel free to substitute magic with other things you could learn in a day, like the actual lyrics to “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Throw an individual Gatsby party
Last year, as 2020 dawned bright and vibrant, people threw Great Gatsby parties where they dressed up like it was the 1920s and partied the night away. This year, dress up like you’re attending Gatsby’s funeral at the end of the book and sit alone in your living room reflecting on the death of the American dream.
Spend the night watching movies
Cuddle up with your family and spend 24 hours watching pre-pandemic movies on your favorite streaming service. Marvel at scenes featuring large groups just hanging out. Gasp as you witness maskless people partaking in ancient rituals like going to the grocery store or attending a concert. Reflect on the past, hope for the future, don’t forget the popcorn.
Catch up on pandemic trends
Did you miss out on Tiger King? Feeling nostalgic for toilet paper hoarding? Never quite got around to making sourdough or a charcuterie board? Well now’s your last chance. These trends will mean nothing in 2021. Jump on the bandwagon before you’re left behind. What are you waiting for? Go Zoombomb someone.
Burn 2020 in effigy
This is a fun arts and crafts project you can do with the kids. Some popsicle sticks, a little hot glue and an empty toilet paper roll are all it takes to create your own effigy of 2020. Don’t worry if it’s ugly, it’s been an ugly year. Once you’ve built your effigy, create a small fire just before midnight and put on the song “This Year” by The Mountain Goats. At the stroke of 12 drop your effigy into the fire and let it burn.
Here’s to a happy, healthy new year. May we all continue to stay positive, and test negative.