It doesn’t kick off until July, but Lawton Farmers Market Institute and Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery want local artists to begin thinking about tomato-based works.
For the fourth year, the entities are cooperating on the Farmers Market Art Competition, timed to coincide with the farmers market’s annual Tomato Festival. The festival is a weekend-long celebration (this year, July 7-9) celebrating the tasty, nutritious tomato, with events such as a salsa contest, the Great Tomato Catch-Up Fun Run, giveaways, food trucks and live music. Part of the allure will be an art contest centered around the delicious fruit (yes, while nutritionalist consider them a vegetable, the tomato’s botanical classification is fruit). The Leslie Powell Gallery will host a reception July 7, then keep the works on exhibit through Aug. 25.
But before then, organizers need some art work, with applicants winning awards beyond artistic recognition. First place will win $300, with second place to take $200. Up to two honorable mentions will be named, each winning $100. Judging will take place at the artists’ July 7 reception.
The competition is limited to 40 artists, accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Entrants must be age 18 or older, and each artist may submit one entry, with an entry fee of $30. Any artwork entered must be original productions not done under the supervision of an instructor, completed in the past 12 months. All mediums and materials will be accepted.
Two-dimensional works must be framed and wired for hanging (paintings created on gallery-wrapped canvases do not require framing if their edges are clean and uniform). Drawings in any media must be framed behind glass. Works must be larger than 8-inch by 8-inch, but no larger than 24-inch by 24-inch.
Applications to the competition must be submitted to the Leslie Powell Gallery no later than 4 p.m. June 2. Artwork must be delivered to the gallery between June 26 and June 28. Artwork must be for sale (Lawton Farmers Market will retain a 30 percent commission on sales), and remain in the gallery for the duration of the exhibit.
Applications are available by contacting Leslie Powell Gallery Director Matthew Hughes, www.lpgallery.org or (580) 951-0590, or on the gallery’s Facebook page: Leslie Powell Gallery.