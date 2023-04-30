11th Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival was a hit

People were lined up at the Penick Farms booth before the market officially opened during the 11th Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival July 2022.

 Sonya Bilovecky/staff

It doesn’t kick off until July, but Lawton Farmers Market Institute and Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery want local artists to begin thinking about tomato-based works.

For the fourth year, the entities are cooperating on the Farmers Market Art Competition, timed to coincide with the farmers market’s annual Tomato Festival. The festival is a weekend-long celebration (this year, July 7-9) celebrating the tasty, nutritious tomato, with events such as a salsa contest, the Great Tomato Catch-Up Fun Run, giveaways, food trucks and live music. Part of the allure will be an art contest centered around the delicious fruit (yes, while nutritionalist consider them a vegetable, the tomato’s botanical classification is fruit). The Leslie Powell Gallery will host a reception July 7, then keep the works on exhibit through Aug. 25.

Recommended for you