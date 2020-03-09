We all have heard about the Trail of Tears left by the Five Civilized Tribes when they were forced by the government in the 1830s to move from their homeland in the Southeast into Oklahoma.
But there was another such trail made by slaves forced by slave dealers to move from the Chesapeake Bay area to the southern Mississippi River area. This movement is likely how and why the ancestors of many African Americans got to the cotton and sugar cane areas of the United States. And these slaves were in addition to those who came into Oklahoma with the slave-owning Indians of the Five Civilized Tribes. It is another story almost lost to history.
In a previous column, I briefly described the lives of two cruel and notorious domestic slave dealers – Isaac Franklin and John Armfield. Each saw money in it so they formed their own company in the late 1820s in Alexandria, Virginia. There were a number of other such dealers and what follows is only a general descriptive summary based on records that exist about several dealers.
The dealers
Franklin relocated to the Natchez and New Orleans areas, where there were large markets for buying and selling people.
Armfield remained in the Virginia area and hired “headhunters” to buy, kidnap and steal slaves off the streets of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. They were then taken to the business headquarters house in Alexandria, Virginia, where they were confined in open-air “slave pens” behind the house or chained in the basement.
He also loaded some in ships to sail south along the east coat, around the Florida peninsula to reach the ports of Natchez or New Orleans. There Franklin or one of his agents met the ship to put the slaves on the auction block.
The “coffles”
Once Armfield acquired as many as several hundred slaves, he assembled them into what was then called a “coffle” (made up of from a dozen to 300 men, women and children). The 1,000-mile walk west took from 2 to 4 months. Wagons were loaded with provisions and other supplies, including new clothes for every slave so each would be “well turned out” when it came time for him/her to be sold. Men were chained together and led the slaves with women (unchained) and children behind them. The wagons also carried those too young to walk about 20 miles a day or anyone who was sick.
The routes
They walked through Virginia and across Tennessee. Some died along the way, others were sold. They met other slave gangs. Once they reached the Cumberland River, they were put aboard flatboats, then floated to the Ohio River and then to the Mississippi; their trail ended in Natchez or New Orleans.
From both locations they were sold to plantation owners in Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama.
Some dealers moved their slave “coffles” down the Natchez Trace; apparently this was the route most taken. (“Trace” is a colonial word for a native trail through forest.)
Records
Historians estimate that over the lifetime of the Slave Trail of Tears (about 1810 to 1860), more than a million slaves were forcibly moved west, either by land or by water.
There are few, if any, records listing the names of those slaves who walked from Virginia. They may have come on the Slave Trail of Tears, but they left no trail or no trace.
But curators at the Historic New Orleans Collection have created a database of the names of the slaves who arrived in New Orleans by ship. Using shipping manifests, they have compiled a list of 70,000 names from the more than 6,600 ships carrying slaves from eastern ports that arrived between 1820 and 1835.